Left Menu
Development News Edition

D Raja demands immediate release of detained J&K leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 21:29 IST
D Raja demands immediate release of detained J&K leaders

The CPI on Saturday demanded the immediate release of all political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir in detention since the abrogation of Article 370 in the state. CPI general secretary D Raja alleged that J&K is under siege an no political leaders of the country are being allowed to visit the region even though "right-wing sympathizers from abroad were accorded red carpet welcome.

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre had allowed parliamentarians from the European Union to visit the region. "Now it is planning to extend the same favor to ambassadors of a number of countries," he claimed. Raja told newsmen, Farooq Abdullah, a sitting member of the Parliament, has been arrested. So are former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. We demand immediate release of these leaders and all other political figures who have been detained since the abrogation of Article 370".

He said, Jammu and Kashmir is under siege and it must be a matter of concern for the entire country. The democratic rights of its people must be restored. The region has been declared out of bounds for any Indian political figures desirous of a visit. But red carpet welcome is accorded to right-wing sympathizers from abroad. The government, he said, has curbed the movement of political leaders within Jammu and Kashmir and barred those from other parts of the country from visiting the northern state.

Asked to comment on historian Ramachandra Guha saying at the Kerala Literature Festival that the state had erred in electing Congress Rahul Gandhi to Parliament since a fifth generation dynast stood no chance before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raja said "This is not the time for squabbles". Ramachandra Guha is a very respectable historian.

When Rahul Gandhi had decided to contest from Wayanad against a candidate of our party (CPI) I had expressed my displeasure and this is on record. But this is not the time for squabbles. The country is facing an unprecedented situation and it is the duty of the entire opposition to come together in support of the country-wide mass agitations," he said.

The Rajya Sabha member also dismissed the Modi governments insistence that a country-wide National Register of Citizens was not on the anvil. "CAA, NPR and NRC are part of a package. It is a trinity. You cannot separate one from the remaining two. Fears prevailing in the minds of the people are genuine," he added.

Raja declined to comment on a query about Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaisinh urging the parents of Nirbhaya to draw inspiration from Sonia Gandhi and forgive the gang-rape accused. The death sentence awarded to Nalini, who was convicted in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was commuted to life imprisonment on the intervention Sonia Gandhi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Shivangi Sarma, Khushi Dinesh take centerstage with hat-trick of gold medals

Assams Shivangi Sarma and Karnatakas Khushi Dinesh raked in their third gold medal each in the swimming competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 here on Saturday. West Bengals Swadesh Mondol and Karnatakas Nina Venkatesh completed a ...

Setien demands attractive football from Barca

Madrid, Jan 18 AFP New Barcelona boss Quique Setien threw down a challenge to his players on Saturday when he said he will never be happy if the Catalans fail to play the beautiful game - even if they win. Setien faces his first game as Bar...

Ranchi court issues summons to Rahul Gandhi

A Ranchi civil court has issued summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a complaint was filed in the court over his Modi is thief remark.Gandhi had made the purported remarks during a rally in March last year.Gandhi has been asked to ...

Dutch Dakar biker in critical condition

Riyadh, Jan 18 AFP Dutch motorcyclist Edwin Straver remains in critical condition in a Riyadh hospital after crashing his KTM 450 at the Dakar rally last Thursday. The 48-year-old was racing his third Dakar in a sub-section of motorbike rac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020