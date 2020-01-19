Left Menu
Nation bearing brunt of 'differences' between Modi-Shah:Baghel

  Raipur
  Updated: 19-01-2020 12:47 IST
  Created: 19-01-2020 12:45 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said the country is bearing the brunt of "differences" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). Speaking at a function here on Friday, the Congress leader alleged that the BJP was "misleading" the country, and asked people to remain alert.

"While Amit Shah says NRC will be implemented, Prime Minister contradicts his statement. Who is speaking the truth and who is lying? Who is right, the PM or the Home Minister?. It seems that there are some differences between the two and the entire country is bearing its brunt. You need to remain alert...," Baghel said.

He accused the BJP was "misleading" and "dividing" the country. Hitting out at the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, Baghel said, "There is no discussion in this government (at the Centre) over problems of price rise, economic crisis and unemployment being faced by the country, rather the focus is only on citizenship." He said questioning people about their citizenship was an "insult to them.

"A huge chunk of Chhattisgarh's population is below the poverty line. Neither they have land nor their parents were literate. Due to lack of certain documents, how they will prove their citizenship?" he asked. During the previous five years of the NDA government, Modi gave "nothing except pain" to people and now, since last seven to eight months, Amit Shah has been doing the same and has brought people out on the streets, he alleged.

Baghel also raised questions over the probe into the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, saying startling revelations were coming out about a Jammu and Kashmir police officer in connection with the incident. J&K Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who he had been posted in Pulwama as DSP at that time, was arrested last weekend with Hizbul terrorists in south Kashmir.

Baghel said the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 security personnel were killed, took place before last year's Lok Sabha polls. "So far, no investigation has been conducted into the incident. Who was responsible for the ghastly attack?" the chief minister asked.

Without taking any name, he said, "One DSP was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir and it is being said he was posted there during the Pulwama attack. Startling revelations are coming up about the officer."

