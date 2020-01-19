Left Menu
States bound to implement laws pertaining to citizenship: Naqvi on CAA

In view of some states resisting the recently enacted Citizenship Act, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that they are "bound to implement any law pertaining to citizenship".

  Updated: 19-01-2020 13:48 IST
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to ANI on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In view of some states resisting the recently enacted Citizenship Act, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that they are "bound to implement any law pertaining to citizenship". Alluding to the decisions made by several states to challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Naqvi told ANI, "When any law or amendment related to citizenship is made by Central government or Parliament, the states are bound to implement it. Unfortunately, some people are trying to put forth their political propaganda by taking steps which are contradictory to their constitutional commitments."

Naqvi's remarks came after Kerala and Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking Central government to withdraw the citizenship law. The introduction of the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, had sparked nationwide protests last month.

Additionally, Naqvi assured that a positive environment is being created in Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that Kashmiri Pandits who were ousted from the Kashmir valley should get back their land and respect.

Thirty years ago on this day, the land of Jammu and Kashmir saw the beginning of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits following a genocidal campaign launched by terrorists. "It was unfortunate how they had to leave their houses behind and move from the valley. It is the need today that they should get back their respect back and can become the part of their homeland again," he added. (ANI)

