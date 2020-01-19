Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal releases 'guarantee card'; promises free bus rides for students, 'mohalla marshals'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 14:45 IST
Kejriwal releases 'guarantee card'; promises free bus rides for students, 'mohalla marshals'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday released a "guarantee card" listing 10 promises, including free bus rides for students and deployment of "mohalla marshals" for women's safety, that his AAP will fulfil if it is re-elected in Delhi. The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", also promises to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities, to plant two crore saplings, clean Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi over the next five years.

"I am giving 10 guarantees to the people of Delhi. This is not a manifesto. We will launch a comprehensive manifesto in 7-10 days. The manifesto will have more things specifically for students, teachers, among others. This will be for everyone," Kejriwal said. "The Opposition is saying that many of our schemes will only last till March 31, so this is our guarantee that these schemes will continue for the next five years. Twenty-four hours electricity will continue and 200 units of free electricity will continue," he said.

The "guarantee card" also promises more than 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 km. Kejriwal released the card by signing it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

MGP leader's death: Goa minister's brother booked

Goa Police have registered a case against the brother of a Goa minister and another person in connection with the alleged suicide of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP leader Prakash Naik, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his l...

NCST to ask Chhattisgarh to probe if refugee resettlement led to demographic changes in tribal areas

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST will ask the Chhattisgarh government to probe if the resettlement of Bangladeshi refugees has led to demographic changes in tribal areas, according to officials. It will also ask the Chhatti...

Puducherry: Residents perform astronaut moonwalk to highlight road's poor condition

Residents of Lawspet area in Puducherry chose a unique way to highlight the poor condition of roads.Under the banner of Democratic Youth Federation of India DYFI, they also performed astronaut moonwalk showing the pothole-ridden roads in th...

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa leaves for Davos to attend World Economic Forum summit

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday left for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum WEF 2020, slated to be held between January 20 to 24 in Switzerland. Apart from Yediyurappa, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020