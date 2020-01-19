Women continue protest against CAA, NRC in Lucknow

Scores of agitated women continue to sit near the Clock Tower here to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Along with sloganeering, a couple of Muslim women were also seen holding placards with the tagline 'NO CAA NO NRC' and 'REJECT CAA, BOYCOTT NRC'.

On the other hand, in Aligarh, an FIR has been filed against more than 60 women for protesting against the CAA despite the imposition of Section 144 in the region. Protests broke out in different parts of the country, including Assam against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

