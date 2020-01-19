Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women continue protest against CAA, NRC in Lucknow

Scores of agitated women continue to sit near the Clock Tower here to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 15:51 IST
Women continue protest against CAA, NRC in Lucknow
Women protesting in Lucknow . Image Credit: ANI

Scores of agitated women continue to sit near the Clock Tower here to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Along with sloganeering, a couple of Muslim women were also seen holding placards with the tagline 'NO CAA NO NRC' and 'REJECT CAA, BOYCOTT NRC'.

On the other hand, in Aligarh, an FIR has been filed against more than 60 women for protesting against the CAA despite the imposition of Section 144 in the region. Protests broke out in different parts of the country, including Assam against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Psychedelic drugs show promise for treating PTSD

The use of medically administered psychedelics has displayed its efficacy in treating Post Traumatic Stress Disorder PTSD. Recent clinical trials suggest that a treatment approach involving the medicinal use of psychedelic substances can be...

Goa minister's brother booked for abetting MGP neta's suicide

A case has been registered against the brother of a Goa BJP minister and another person for allegedly driving Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP leader Prakash Naik to suicide, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his late 50s, alle...

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar's maternal grandmother passes away

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatters maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem has passed away, the Dhadak star has announced. Ishaan, half brother of Shahid and son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter, shared the news in an Instagram p...

Iran denies decision taken to send downed plane's black boxes abroad - IRNA

Iran is seeking to examine the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down this month, the official IRNA news agency reported, denying an earlier report that a decision had been taken to send the planes recorders to Ukraine. We a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020