Extend date for comments on Industrial Relations Code, Code on Social Security: CPI MP to Gangwar

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has written to Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, requesting him to extend the deadline of inviting comments from the public on 'Industrial Relations Code '2019' and 'Code on Social Security '2019'. The MP has demanded to extend the deadline till February 15 to allow the people to make representations before the Standing Committee on Labour.

"The press communique was released on 1st January and had an extremely short deadline of 15 days. Given the complexities and the seriousness of the two codes, I urge you to extend this deadline by at least one month till 15th February 2020 to allow trade unions, workers and the public at large to make representations before the standing committee on this important issue," reads the letter, written on Sunday. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, which is examining the Industrial Relations Code and Code on Social Security, had on January 15 invited suggestions and views of the people considering wide implications of the proposed Bills.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2019 was introduced by Gangwar in the Lok Sabha, which provides for fixed-term employment and amalgamates three labour laws -- Trade Union Act, Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act and Industrial Disputes Act. (ANI)

