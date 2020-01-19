Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extend date for comments on Industrial Relations Code, Code on Social Security: CPI MP to Gangwar

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has written to Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, requesting him to extend the deadline of inviting comments from the public on 'Industrial Relations Code '2019' and 'Code on Social Security '2019'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 16:07 IST
Extend date for comments on Industrial Relations Code, Code on Social Security: CPI MP to Gangwar
CPI MP Binoy Viswam. Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has written to Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, requesting him to extend the deadline of inviting comments from the public on 'Industrial Relations Code '2019' and 'Code on Social Security '2019'. The MP has demanded to extend the deadline till February 15 to allow the people to make representations before the Standing Committee on Labour.

"The press communique was released on 1st January and had an extremely short deadline of 15 days. Given the complexities and the seriousness of the two codes, I urge you to extend this deadline by at least one month till 15th February 2020 to allow trade unions, workers and the public at large to make representations before the standing committee on this important issue," reads the letter, written on Sunday. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, which is examining the Industrial Relations Code and Code on Social Security, had on January 15 invited suggestions and views of the people considering wide implications of the proposed Bills.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2019 was introduced by Gangwar in the Lok Sabha, which provides for fixed-term employment and amalgamates three labour laws -- Trade Union Act, Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act and Industrial Disputes Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

RJD workers protest against human chain event by CM Nitish Kumar in Patna

Several Rashtriya Janata Dal JDU workers, along with leader Tej Pratap Yadav, staged a protest on Sunday against the human chain event initiated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The workers held up placards with messages cond...

Psychedelic drugs show promise for treating PTSD

The use of medically administered psychedelics has displayed its efficacy in treating Post Traumatic Stress Disorder PTSD. Recent clinical trials suggest that a treatment approach involving the medicinal use of psychedelic substances can be...

Goa minister's brother booked for abetting MGP neta's suicide

A case has been registered against the brother of a Goa BJP minister and another person for allegedly driving Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP leader Prakash Naik to suicide, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his late 50s, alle...

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar's maternal grandmother passes away

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatters maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem has passed away, the Dhadak star has announced. Ishaan, half brother of Shahid and son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter, shared the news in an Instagram p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020