Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP govt 'trying to save' Nirbhaya case convicts, alleges BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 17:31 IST
AAP govt 'trying to save' Nirbhaya case convicts, alleges BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of "trying to save" the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case instead of ensuring justice to her family, as it trained guns at the AAP over "delay" in their hanging. At a press conference held at the party headquarters here, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also condemned the suggestion made by senior lawyer Indira Jaising to pardon the Nirbhaya convicts, and questioned her links with the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Tiwari also referred to Jaising's representations of the Kejriwal government in the past as he sought to put the AAP dispensation in the dock over her remarks. The Tihar prison comes under the Delhi government, and the convicts, who should have been informed about the 2017 verdict soon after, were informed two years later in 2019, Tiwari claimed.

"It shows that first the AAP-led government delayed the hanging and now trying to save the four convicts," he alleged. And, then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holds a press conference to say, "police is delaying" the proceedings, he said.

"No political party in the country has done something like this, as the AAP in stalling the justice for which Nirbhaya's family has been waiting for eight years," Tiwari said. A 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya (fearless), was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons, including the four death row convicts, before being thrown out on the road.

She succumbed to her injuries a fortnight later at a hospital in Singapore. Nirbhaya's father on Saturday had said Jaising should be "ashamed" of herself for suggesting pardon for the four convicts in his daughter's gruesome gangrape case and said his family isn't as "large-hearted" as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

He also demanded an apology from Jaising, who is known for her stand against capital punishment. In a tweet on Friday, Jaising has said, while she fully identifies with the pain of Nirbhaya's mother, she urges her "to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't not (did not) want the death penalty for her".

"We are with you but against death penalty," she said. BJP national general secretary Saroj Pandey and party leader Shazia Ilmi were also present during the press conference.

Pandey also sought to link suggestion made by Jaising to the AAP government and said, "This is the worst form of politics." "Jaising herself is a woman, she should have thought a thousand times before making that suggestion. And, people very well know her link with the AAP... We condemn this," she said.

Nirbhaya's mother and her family, and the entire country waited for justice for them, but it is being "delayed", Pandey said. Ilmi also linked the senior lawyer's remarks and her prior association with the Kejriwal-led party.

"I also want to ask from the DCW (Delhi Commission for Women) chief too, why is she not agitating after the comments made by Indira Jaising," she said. She alleged that the Kejriwal government had "changed the Tihar Jail Manual" and a notice was to given to the convicts when their appeals were rejected by a court in 2017, upholding the sentence awarded earlier.

"That notice was to be given in May 2017 but instead given to them in October 2019. Isn't that a criminal lapse," Ilmi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Indian school teacher undergoes treatment for Streptococcal infection in China

A 45-year-old Indian school teacher in the Chinese city of Shenzhen is undergoing treatment for a Streptococcal infection which was initially suspected to be a case of mysterious SARS-like coronavirus prevalent in the country. Preeti Mahesh...

Maha: Man fixing rappelling rope falls into valley, dies

The body of a 60-year-old man who fell into a valley while fixing a rappelling rope in Harischandragad in Ahmednagar district on Saturday was recovered a day later, police said. Arun Sawant was fixing the rope at Konkankada rappelling poin...

Belagavi issue: Karnataka deputy CM flays Shiv Sena leaders

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayanon Sunday made it clear that the Belagavi border issue was settled, even as he accused certain political leaders in neighbouring Maharashtra of raking it up for political reasons. Also, he ...

J-K a 'jewel' of country, Centre will soon come out with industrial package for UT: Goyal

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as a jewel of the country, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the Centre would come out with an industrial package for the Union Territory soon and expressed hope that it would attract large amounts of i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020