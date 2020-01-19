Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan parliament passes draft law to ban gas imports from Israel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:52 IST
Jordan parliament passes draft law to ban gas imports from Israel
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jordan's parliament on Sunday approved a draft law to ban imports of Israeli gas to the country just days after they started under a multibillion-dollar deal struck in 2016 which is opposed by much of the population.

The motion was passed unanimously by Jordan's 130 lawmakers and will be referred to the cabinet to be made law, although legal hurdles may prevent it from coming into force. The government has previously said it was a deal between companies rather than a political matter.

The $10 billion supply deal was originally struck between Jordan's state-owned utility and a U.S. Israeli consortium led by Texas-based Noble Energy, to provide gas to the country's power plants for electricity generation. It was not referred to parliament for approval.

Although U.S. ally Jordan has a peace treaty with Israel the deal, which supplies Jordan for 15 years, has faced much popular opposition, with lawmakers arguing it makes the kingdom dependent on its neighbor for energy. Many Jordanians are also the descendants of Palestinians who moved to the country after the creation of Israel in 1948 and view Israel as an erstwhile enemy that expelled their ancestors from their homes.

The Jordanian government said after the agreement was signed in 2016 that securing stable energy prices for the next decade could achieve annual savings of at least $500 million and help reduce a chronic budget deficit. The import of Israeli gas has become a major focus in Jordan and sparked protests and calls for both the deal and the peace treaty to be scrapped.

"The gas of the enemy is an occupation. Down with the gas deal," placards carried by protesters said. Jordan's ties with Israel have come under increasing strain since the gas deal was struck as Israel has moved to the right and since Donald Trump replaced Barack Obama as U.S. president.

Jordan's King Abdullah fears Israel's rejection of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank could spark renewed violence and see a new generation of Palestinians relocating to Jordan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Lucknow anti-CAA protests: Policemen accused of taking away blankets, deny charge

A group of women continued their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA at the Ghantaghar Park here on Sunday with some of them alleging that policemen took away their blankets, a charge dismissed by the police. On the lines of D...

'United We Play programme' to encourage footballers launched

A programme titled United We Play was launched here on Sunday to encourage young football talent from across the country. The programme was launched by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United in the presence of Ronny Johnsen, ex- Manchester Uni...

Women protest against CAA

Hundreds of women hit the streets here on Sunday protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, even as public rallies were held across the state. Artistes, journalists, writers and women from other fields joined in large nu...

Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate North Bengal Festival on Monday

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be inaugurating the North Bengal Festival in Siliguri on Monday, officials said. Banerjee will also honour eminent personalities with Bango Ratna Samman at the function that will be held in Atharakhai Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020