Border dispute with Maha settled, don't instigate people: K'taka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Sunday assessed that the border dispute with Maharashtra has already been settled and urged Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut "not to instigate" people. "Already, the dispute between the two states has been well settled through the Mahajan (Commission's) report. I don't think they need to repeatedly keep raising these issues. We have been living with very good harmony and cordiality," Narayan told ANI here.

Responding to Sanjay Raut's "Belgaum border dispute can be resolved" statement, Narayan said that they need to conclude "what has already been concluded" (through Mahajan Commission's report) and work together to "bring economic, social and cultural progress" in both the states. "We need to continue on the same lines. There are enough Maratha people living in Karnataka. I don't think this kind of instigation and rising trivial issues should be done by these people. We need to conclude, which has already been concluded," he said.

Narayan said that we are all Indians and need to live together in harmony. "They are trying to make an issue out of nothing. Sanjay (Raut) should not get into all this. There are already many issued where we can work together. We need to integrate the people of Karnataka and Maharashtra," he added.

Raut who is in Belgavi today said that the Belgavi border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra is a long-pending dispute but can be resolved if Union Home Minister wants. "If Home Ministry can resolve Kashmir issue and abrogate Article 370 then I think this border issue can be resolved too if Amit Shah wants. The matter comes under the Home Ministry. It is a long-pending issue. He should pay attention to this too," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena leader also alleged that the Karnataka government was putting Marathis into jail and putting a ban on their work pertaining to Marathi culture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.