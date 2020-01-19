Left Menu
RJD to contest on 4 seats in Delhi in alliance with Congress

RJD and Congress have forged an alliance for the Delhi Assembly polls and as per the agreement former has got four seats to contest.

RJD leader Manoj Jha (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

RJD and Congress have forged an alliance for the Delhi Assembly polls and as per the agreement former has got four seats to contest. RJD candidates will contest on Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam seats.

This came after Congress on Saturday, announced its list of candidates for 54 assembly constituencies out of 70 in the national capital. According to sources, the party will most likely field "Purvanchali faces" as its candidates however it has not disclosed its cards yet.

Both the parties will come out with a common manifesto for the Delhi elections that are expected to be announced soon. RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal's silence over CAA, NPR and NRC is surprising."

Voting in Delhi will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

