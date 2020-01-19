Kejriwal does not take stand on serious issues, says Adarsh Shastri

Congress leader Adarsh Shastri on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that he does not take a stand on serious issues concerning capital. Shastri, a former AAP MLA, joined Congress on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Shastri said: "Before coming to politics, I used to work in a senior position at Apple. I left that job because I was inspired by Arvind Kejriwal and his words of honesty. In the last five years, those words have turned out to be lies. Speaking on his rift with AAP, Shastri stated that despite working honestly in the Dwarka constituency for the past five years, the tickets were ultimately given to those who had numerous criminal cases against them, coining this as a 'business to distribute tickets and collect money'.

"There are several issues where Kejriwal does not take a stand because he wants to remain in power. He does not become politically involved on serious issues, and is the only Chief Minister who hasn't said on a word on the CAA-NRC law," said Shastri. On being asked why he was denied a ticket, Shastri said that it was due to his honest work, because of which he did not have crores of rupees.

"There is no doubt that there are two MPs in the Rajya Sabha, who have nothing to do with the party. The question is why the CM does not choose any member of his party, and instead involve two middlemen in his party," he said. Shastri had joined Congress in presence of PC Chacko and Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra in the national capital on Saturday, ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.