Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honduras vows to fight corruption after ending anti-graft body's mandate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 22:00 IST
Honduras vows to fight corruption after ending anti-graft body's mandate

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Sunday he was committed to battling corruption after his government ended the mandate of an anti-graft mission in the country backed by the Organization of American States (OAS). Writing on Twitter the day the mandate lapsed for the body known as the Fight Against Corruption and Impunity in Honduras (MACCIH), Hernandez said: "We confirm our steadfast desire to continue our fight against corruption and for transparency."

The president, who critics accuse of undermining the rule of law in Honduras, added that his country would continue seeking support from international partners including the OAS, the United Nations, the European Union and others. Lawmakers allied with Hernandez voted last year against retaining the MACCIH, which was formed in 2016.

On Friday, the foreign ministry said Honduras had failed to agree on a renewal of the MACCIH's mandate, noting there was concern in sectors of society that it had overreached its remit. In response, the OAS said the Honduran government had not matched the MACCIH's commitment to tackling corruption.

The record of Hernandez, an ally of the United States, has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months. Last year, a U.S. jury found his brother, Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez, guilty of conspiring to import cocaine, illicit weapons possession and lying to U.S. authorities.

During the trial, witnesses alleged that Juan Orlando Hernandez pledged to protect his brother from extradition and called for bribes to secure power for himself and the ruling National Party. Hernandez denied the allegations. Hernandez won a second term as president two years ago after an election the OAS said was marred by irregularities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

'Kejriwal ka guarantee card' a 'jumla' and lie, allege BJP and Congress

Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday dubbed AAPs guarantee card a jumlagimmick and a lie, saying the ruling party is staring at defeat in the February 8 assembly polls. As the Aam Aadmi Party stares at defeat in the upcoming elections, it ...

Nets look to get back on track vs. visiting Sixers

Being unable to stop Tobias Harris Wednesday night is part of a litany of issues plaguing the Brooklyn Nets these days. The Nets get another chance at containing Harris on Monday afternoon when they host the Philadelphia 76ers and attempt t...

UPDATE 3-Lebanon security forces fire water cannons at stone-throwing protesters

Lebanese security forces fired water cannons at stone-throwing protesters on Sunday in a second night of violence in Beirut, which has been rocked by some of the worst unrest since demonstrations against the ruling elite began in October.Su...

Inter stall in Lecce as Rebic lifts AC Milan

Inter Milans Serie A title push hit another stumbling block on Sunday after a 1-1 draw at lowly Lecce as Ante Rebic fired city rivals AC Milan to a last gasp 3-2 win over Udinese. Antonio Contes Inter looked to be bringing home maximum poin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020