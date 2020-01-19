Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM's 'no talks on NRC' statement a jumla: JMI student leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 22:06 IST
PM's 'no talks on NRC' statement a jumla: JMI student leader
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that there are no talks of bringing the NRC across the country is like a poll "jumla" (rhetoric) that people will get Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts, Jamia Millia Islamia student leader Asif Iqbal Tanha said here on Sunday. Tanha, who was at the forefront of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the JMI in Delhi last month, appealed to secular parties to also take a firm stand against the National Population Register (NPR).

Tanha was in Ahmedabad along with another student leader Ayesha Renna to take part in an anti-CAA protest organized by "Gujarat Alliance Against CAA NRC NPR (GAACNN)". The demonstration was held despite the police denying permission to organizers.

"Today, the entire country is standing up against the CAA, an anti-Muslim Act which treats Muslims as second class citizens. We are secular and peace-loving people. We oppose this Act," Tanha told reporters. He said while secular parties are on the same page on the CAA and NCR, but they need to take a firm stand on the NPR "which is the first step towards NRC".

Referring to PM Modi's NRC statement at the December 22 rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Tanha said, "Has the Central government been able to satisfy the people of the country? Have the people received Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts? It (the statement on the NRC) is a 'jumla'. It's a lie". He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi had made "contradictory" statements on the NRC.

"While Amit Shah says there will be a pan-India NRC, PM Modiji says there will be no such NRC. You have made a mockery of this country. Your arguments are contradictory. We never have seen such a liar prime minister," Tanha said. He said students are demanding registration of an FIR against police by the JMI administration for the December 15 incident. "...Or else we will force the vice-chancellor to resign," he added.

Meanwhile, Renna said she, Tanha and other students of the JMI have been visiting different parts of the country to mobilize the people to come out against the controversial CAA. The students and members of civil society will visit different parts of Ahmedabad and address gatherings against CAA, NRC, and NPR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

'Kejriwal ka guarantee card' a 'jumla' and lie, allege BJP and Congress

Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday dubbed AAPs guarantee card a jumlagimmick and a lie, saying the ruling party is staring at defeat in the February 8 assembly polls. As the Aam Aadmi Party stares at defeat in the upcoming elections, it ...

Nets look to get back on track vs. visiting Sixers

Being unable to stop Tobias Harris Wednesday night is part of a litany of issues plaguing the Brooklyn Nets these days. The Nets get another chance at containing Harris on Monday afternoon when they host the Philadelphia 76ers and attempt t...

UPDATE 3-Lebanon security forces fire water cannons at stone-throwing protesters

Lebanese security forces fired water cannons at stone-throwing protesters on Sunday in a second night of violence in Beirut, which has been rocked by some of the worst unrest since demonstrations against the ruling elite began in October.Su...

Inter stall in Lecce as Rebic lifts AC Milan

Inter Milans Serie A title push hit another stumbling block on Sunday after a 1-1 draw at lowly Lecce as Ante Rebic fired city rivals AC Milan to a last gasp 3-2 win over Udinese. Antonio Contes Inter looked to be bringing home maximum poin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020