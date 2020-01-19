Ready to fight against CAA, reaching out to people: TMC's Partha Chatterjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said that his party is ready to fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and is reaching out to the people over the same. "We are ready to fight against CAA and we are reaching out to the people as well," Chatterjee said in a press conference here.

Slamming Congress leaders Kapil Sibbal and Salman Khurshid for their remarks about states not being able to legally deny implementation of the newly-amended citizenship law, Chatterjee said they should "take the idea to their own party members and convince them". The TMC leader was referring to several Congress-ruled states having opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and claiming to not implement it in their respective states.

Chatterjee also hit out at West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for targeting intellectuals who oppose the CAA. "He has even not spared the Nobel winner. He probably doesn't even know what that (Nobel) is," he said. "Indians are against them now they (BJP) are not understanding it. There is an economic crisis in the country and farmers are still unhappy. They are only with the Hindus but we want to stay with everyone," Chatterjee added.

Ghosh had, on Friday, described the "intellectuals" opposing CAA as "spineless", "devils" and "parasites". "The intellectuals who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act are spineless. They are devils and parasites," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.