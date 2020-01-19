Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination for Delhi Assembly polls on Jan 20

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency seat on Monday, he announced today. "Tomorrow, I am going to file my nomination. If you come to give me your blessings, then I would feel really good," Kejriwal tweeted.

The filing will be followed by a roadshow the Aam Aadmi Party said on its official Twitter handle. The ruling AAP on Tuesday declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls with Chief Minister Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, a seat he has won twice in the past.

AAP is the first among three major contenders in Delhi to declare all 70 candidates for the assembly polls which will be held on February 8. The party had won a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 of 70 seats. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

