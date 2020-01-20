Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Presidential hopeful Sanders renews attack on rival Biden's Social Security record

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 05:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 05:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Presidential hopeful Sanders renews attack on rival Biden's Social Security record
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders doubled down on criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden's record on Social Security on Sunday, as the two front-runners for the Democratic Party's nomination for president sparred just weeks before voting begins. Biden on Saturday accused Sanders' campaign of misleading voters by sending out a selective excerpt taken from a speech where Biden discussed the retirement and disability benefits program.

But Sanders' campaign has continued to call attention to what it says is Biden's decades-long record of pushing measures that would reduce funding to the program. "I think anyone who looks at the vice president's record understands that time after time after time, Joe has talked about the need to cut Social Security," Sanders told reporters at a campaign stop in Concord, New Hampshire.

Responding to the suggestion his campaign had taken Biden's comments out of context, Sanders said Biden's record as a whole showed Biden "believes it appropriate to cut Social Security," freeze cost-of-living adjustments that regularly raise benefits, or to raise the retirement age. "You can argue about one video, whether it was full context, but the real issue is Joe voted, if my memory is correct, for the balanced budget amendment," referring to a 1995 vote on a constitutional amendment that would have forced administrations to balance federal budgets, which Sanders suggested would entail cutting Social Security.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said the former vice president was "a champion of Social Security" and had argued for its expansion. "He's running on a plan to significantly grow its benefits, paid for with new taxes on the wealthiest Americans," said Bates.

Sanders' criticism came as his campaigned this weekend in New Hampshire, the which holds its primary election on Feb. 8, and told voters he would not engage in fights with his Democratic rivals, after a spat with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren that drew attention away from the liberal proposals of both candidates. "Joe is a friend of mine, I like him, but there is nothing wrong with talking about our record," said Sanders. "His record on many issues on Iraq, trade, bankruptcy, Social Security is different than mine. And I don't think that it is wrong to be talking about those things."

Biden on Sunday sent an email to supporters urging them to donate to his campaign to defend against "a barrage of negative attacks lying about and distorting my record" from the Sanders camp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE -No sex, no babies: S.Korea's emerging feminists reject marriage

No dating, no sex, no marriage, and no babies two South Korean YouTubers who vow to stay single have caused an uproar in the East Asian nation as it battles the worlds lowest fertility rate.The duo has gained celebrity status for their SOLO...

49ers RB Coleman leaves game with arm injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was carted off the field with an apparent right elbow injury during the second quarter of Sundays NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Coleman was taken in for X-rays to determi...

Fines for European privacy breaches reach 114 mln euros - report

European regulators have imposed 114 million euros 126 million in fines for data breaches since tougher privacy rules came into force in mid-2018, with approaches varying widely from country to country. A report by law firm DLA Piper said F...

Britons' trust in institutions falls to record low - Edelman

Britons mistrust of government, business, the media, and charities rose to the highest in at least 20 years last year, with only Russians admitted to less confidence in their countrys institutions, according to a long-running survey. U.S. p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020