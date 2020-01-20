SHO injured as rival parties clash after panchayat polls in Jhalawar

A police official was injured during a clash between members of rival parties after panchayat polls in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Monday. SHO Ajit Meghwanshi of Manoharthana police station had gone to Khatekhedi village on information of some dispute when members of one side pelted stones at him.

He received head injuries and was admitted to a hospital, deputy SP Durgaram Chaudhary said. 36 persons have been arrested under Section 151 of CrPC (arrest to prevent commission of cognisable offences) and five for attacking the SHO, he added.

The dispute was related to panchayat elections and one of the candidates, who lost the election, and his supporters were creating ruckus in the village.PTI SDA DV

DV

