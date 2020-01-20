Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yechury attacks govt on slowdown in economy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 15:55 IST
Yechury attacks govt on slowdown in economy

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday slammed the government over the slowdown in economy and said that this was not just "mismanagement" but "destruction of lives". Reacting to reports that the government's tax collection is likely to fall short of its estimate by Rs 2.5 lakh crore or 1.2 per cent of GDP in 2019-20, Yechury said that the Centre will be made accountable.

"This is not mere mismanagement of the economy. It is the destruction of lives and livelihoods of millions of Indians, while Modi's rich cronies continue to benefit and fund the BJP. The people on the streets have taken note, accountability will be fixed," he tweeted. Quoting an Oxfam study which said that India's richest one per cent hold more than four-times the wealth held by 953 million people who make up for the bottom 70 per cent of the country's population, while the total wealth of all Indian billionaires is more than the full-year budget, Yechury said that this is the reason Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't want people to know who funds the BJP.

"The whole electoral bond scheme is opaque and points to a collusion between the BJP and those who have become richer as a majority of Indians become poorer," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Gauff, 15, stuns Venus again in first-round upset

Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff said shes on a mission to be the greatest on Monday after stunning veteran Venus Williams once again in the first round of a Grand Slam. The fast-rising Gauff ranked 67 in the world, defeated the seven-t...

Disha Patani, chef Sanjeev Kapoor roped in as brand ambassador for Washington Apples

Bollywood actress Disha Patani and chef Sanjeev Kapoor have been roped in as brand ambassadors for Washington Apples, export of which from America is expected to rise by 20 per cent this year, a US government agency announced on Monday. Ind...

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares plunge nearly 5 pc after Q3 results

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday tumbled nearly 5 per cent after the lender reported a rise in non-performing assets in December 2019 quarter. The companys scrip plunged 4.70 per cent to close at Rs 1,618.05 on the BSE. During the da...

Iraqi protesters ramp up pressure as deadline expires

Thousands of Iraqi anti-government protesters grappled with security forces in a bid to shut streets across the country on Monday, a deadline they had given authorities to implement long-awaited reforms. Rallies have rocked Iraq since Octob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020