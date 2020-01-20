Will file nominations for Delhi elections tomorrow: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who kicked off a massive roadshow on Monday and was expected to file his nomination papers for next month's Assembly elections will now do so tomorrow on January 21. Kejriwal had to postpone the filing to tomorrow as his roadshow ran longer than expected and he could not reach the nomination office in time. Tomorrow also marks the last day of filing for nominations.

"I was supposed to file my nomination today but it is already 3 pm and the office closes by 3 pm. I was told I will have to file nomination but I said how can I leave them (people at roadshow) and go? I will go to file nomination tomorrow," Kejriwal said. The Delhi chief minister further thanked people for their support during the rally and urged them to vote for the AAP in the elections.

"Just 20 days are left for elections now, we will go to every house and urge them to vote for AAP," Kejriwal said. The ruling AAP has declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls with Chief Minister Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, a seat he has won twice in the past.

AAP is the first among three major contenders in Delhi to declare all 70 candidates for the assembly polls which will be held on February 8. The party had won a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 of 70 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.