J'khand BJP leaders congratulate new party president

BJP leaders from Jharkhand,including Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and formerchief minister Raghubar Das, on Monday congratulated JagatPrakash Nadda for becoming the party's national president

"I firmly believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party willtouch new heights under your leadership and the organisationwill get further strengthened," Munda said in hiscongratulatory message

Das said, "Like Amit Shah, J P Nadda will also becomesuccessful as BJP president and the party will be strengthenedmore and become successful everywhere." Jharkhand BJP president Laxman Gilua also greetedNadda on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

