J'khand BJP leaders congratulate new party president
BJP leaders from Jharkhand,including Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and formerchief minister Raghubar Das, on Monday congratulated JagatPrakash Nadda for becoming the party's national president
"I firmly believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party willtouch new heights under your leadership and the organisationwill get further strengthened," Munda said in hiscongratulatory message
Das said, "Like Amit Shah, J P Nadda will also becomesuccessful as BJP president and the party will be strengthenedmore and become successful everywhere." Jharkhand BJP president Laxman Gilua also greetedNadda on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arjun Munda
- Raghubar Das
- Jharkhand
- BJP
- Munda
- JagatPrakash Nadda
- Amit Shah
ALSO READ
Want to know whether BJP is bringing NRC or not, asks Digvijaya Singh
TMC issues show-cause notice to MLA for sharing stage with BJP WB chief Dilip Ghosh
All parties should join hands to oust BJP from power, says RJD's Raghuvansh Prasad Singh
BJP's public campaign on CAA to begin from today
BJP will form govt in Delhi under leadership of Narendra Modi: party president Amit Shah