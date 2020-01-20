Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-As Trump goes on trial, a fight over witnesses remains unresolved

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:30 IST
FACTBOX-As Trump goes on trial, a fight over witnesses remains unresolved
File photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump goes on trial in the U.S. Senate this week on charges he abused his office and obstructed Congress, with one of the most contentious questions still unresolved - should senators hear from witnesses?

Senate Democrats in the Republican-controlled chamber want four current and former Trump administration officials to testify. Democrats need at least four Republicans to join them to reach a majority of 51 senators to approve the subpoenas. Many Republicans, however, want a speedy trial of Trump, their party leader, without witness testimony. Trump has at times said he wants to hear from witnesses, albeit not the same ones the Democrats want to testify.

Here are some of the potential witnesses in the trial.

JOHN BOLTON

Bolton is Trump's former national security adviser. Democrats believe he has first-hand knowledge of key decisions made to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump's rival, Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden. Congressional investigators believe Bolton objected to Trump's decision to delay $390 million in military aid to Ukraine that is at the center of the impeachment case and could elaborate on that, a Senate aide told Reuters.

Bolton refused to participate in the House of Representatives' impeachment investigation, but in a surprise, a development said on Jan. 6 that he was willing to testify in the Senate trial.

MICK MULVANEY

Democrats have argued that Mulvaney, Trump's acting White House chief of staff, was directly involved in withholding aid to Ukraine and has first-hand information to share. Mulvaney in October acknowledged during a news conference that the White House withheld the money in order to push Ukraine to carry out the investigations sought by Trump, although he later reversed those comments.

Mulvaney was one of several Trump administration officials who defied subpoenas issued by the House when it was investigating Trump.

MICHAEL DUFFEY

Duffey is a political appointee in the White House budget office who oversees national security funds. Duffey ordered the Pentagon to freeze the security funding for Ukraine, according to publicly released government documents. Duffey also did not cooperate with the House impeachment investigation.

ROBERT BLAIR Blair is an assistant to Trump and a senior adviser to Mulvaney. Blair was on the line during a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the center of the impeachment inquiry. Like Mulvaney and Duffey, Blair defied a House subpoena for his testimony.

JOE BIDEN AND HUNTER BIDEN

Trump has alleged that when Biden was vice president he tried to have Ukraine's then-chief prosecutor fired to stop him investigating Burisma, an energy company his son Hunter worked for. This claim has been widely debunked and Trump has offered no evidence to support the accusation.

Trump told reporters on Jan. 9 that he still wanted to hear from Biden and his son during the trial. Biden has accused Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani of peddling "false, debunked conspiracy theories." Biden said on Dec. 28 that he would comply with a Senate subpoena but that there would be no legal basis for issuing one. He had been criticized for previously suggesting he would defy a Senate subpoena.

THE WHISTLEBLOWER

Trump has said the Senate trial should include testimony from the whistleblower who prompted the impeachment inquiry by lodging a complaint with an internal government watchdog about Trump's July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

SC allows Centre to take over Unitech Ltd, refuses to allow Group founder on new Board

In a respite to over 12,000 hassled homebuyers of Unitech Ltd, the Supreme Court Monday allowed the Centre to take total management control of the embattled realty firm and appoint a new board of nominee directors. The top court approved th...

Nadda becomes BJP president; takes over from Amit Shah

Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday was elected unopposed as the BJPs national president, taking over the reins from Amit Shah whose tenure of five-and-a-half years saw the party turning into a formidable election-winning machinery despite occasi...

Kiev wants to speak to Germany, France about shooting in east Ukraine

Ukraine wants to speak to Germany and France about an increase in shooting in the east of the country, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Monday. Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 10 were wounded at the weekend in the eastern Don...

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

Chinese authorities and the World Health Organization WHO say a new strain of coronavirus is behind the outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan.Some experts say the strain may not be as deadly as some other strains of coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020