Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul targets PM, says 1 pc of India's super rich own 4 times more wealth than 1 billion poor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a report that said the total wealth of 63 Indian billionaires was more than the last year's Union Budget.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 20:17 IST
Rahul targets PM, says 1 pc of India's super rich own 4 times more wealth than 1 billion poor
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a report that said the total wealth of 63 Indian billionaires was more than the last year's Union Budget. Gandhi in a tweet accused Prime Minister Modi of "extracting wealth from poor" and giving it to "his crony capitalist friends".

He said one per cent of India's super-rich have four times more wealth than one billion of the country's poor. "Modi extracts wealth from poor and gives it to his crony capitalist friends and the big power brokers he's dependent on. 1% of India's super-rich, now own 4 times more wealth than 1 Billion of India's poor," said Gandhi.

A new report from Oxfam released on Monday ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos said the combined total wealth of 63 Indian billionaires was higher than the total Union Budget for this fiscal at Rs 24.42 lakh crore. The world's 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people, who make up 60 per cent of the planet's population, it said.

The report said that top one per cent of Indians hold more than four times the amount of wealth held by 953 million people or the bottom 70 per cent of the population. The report said that it will take a female domestic worker 22,277 years to earn a top CEO of a tech company makes in one year.

It said women and girls put in 3.26 billion hours of unpaid care work each and every day -- a contribution to the Indian economy of at least Rs 19 lakh crore a year which is 20 times the entire education budget of India in 2019 (Rs 93,000 crore), the report said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.N. says militants targeted aid worker hub in northern Nigeria

Islamist militants attacked a facility housing several aid groups in northeast Nigeria at the weekend in what the United Nations warned on Monday is an escalation in violence specifically targeting aid workers.It was not immediately clear w...

Iran clubs to boycott Asian football over hosting row

Tehran, Jan 20 AFP Four of Irans top football clubs Monday threatened to boycott the Asian Champions League unless a reported ban on the Islamic republic hosting international matches is lifted. Irans government has accused the Asian Footba...

Indian-origin student killed in assault near pub in UK

An Indian-origin student has been killed following an assault near a pub in Nottingham, a city the Midlands region of England. Nottinghamshire Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder investigation of Ar...

Sudanese pound falls to record low on black market

Sudans pound fell to a record low on the black market, traders said on Monday. The dollar was selling for 100 Sudanese pounds in cash transactions compared to 88 pounds a week ago, as the gap with the official rate of 45 to the dollar conti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020