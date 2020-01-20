Left Menu
Not difficult for police to nab those responsible for IED at Mangaluru airport: Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that it would not be difficult for the police to nab the culprits behind the IED (improvised explosive device) found at the Mangaluru airport.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy speaking to reporters in Chikmagalur on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that it would not be difficult for the police to nab the culprits behind the IED (improvised explosive device) found at the Mangaluru airport. "I have got information that they have found a bomb at Mangaluru Airport. The airport has CCTVs. It is not that difficult to find out the perpetrators. The police have sought a month's time apparently," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

However, he said the government should not give the story a different spin later. "I have a suspicion that the government is creating a situation of conflict between different communities," he said. The improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from a bag at Mangaluru airport was defused in an open field by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad on Monday.

Commissioner of Police in Mangaluru, PS Harsha said three teams have been formed for "identification and apprehension of the accused." He said that the visuals of the suspect have been shared. He urged people to inform the police if they have any knowledge of the accused. (ANI)

