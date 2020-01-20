RJD announces four candidates for Delhi Assembly elections
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday released the names of four candidates for the upcoming Delhi Elections.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday released the names of four candidates for the upcoming Delhi Elections. RJD candidates Pramod Tyagi will contest from Burari, while Dr Mohd Riyazuddin Khan has been fielded from Kirari.
The party has given the ticket to Shakti Kumar Bishnoi from Uttam Nagar and Nirmal Kumar Singh from the Palam assembly constituencies, respectively. RJD and Congress have forged an alliance for the Delhi Assembly polls and as per the agreement the former had got four seats to contest.
Voting in Delhi will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)
