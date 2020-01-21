Spain's PM Sanchez to meet with Catalan leader Torra first week of February

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday he plans to meet with leader of Catalonia region Quim Torra during the first week of February in Barcelona.

The meeting is part of a pledge Sanchez made earlier this month to open a round of dialogue with Catalan leaders after taking office in order to find a political solution to the country's worst political crisis in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.