Spain's PM Sanchez to meet with Catalan leader Torra first week of February
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday he plans to meet with leader of Catalonia region Quim Torra during the first week of February in Barcelona.
The meeting is part of a pledge Sanchez made earlier this month to open a round of dialogue with Catalan leaders after taking office in order to find a political solution to the country's worst political crisis in decades.
