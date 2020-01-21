Kesineni condemns arrest of TDP MP Galla Jayadev

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Galla Jayadev. "I condemn the politically motivated and unjustified arrest of Galla Jayadev by YS Jagan government. I demand his immediate release," Srinivas tweeted.

Jayadev was detained on Monday by the police in Amaravati during a rally by farmers against state government approving setting up of three capitals. In the wake of the 'Chalo Assembly' call given by Amaravati Parirakahana Samiti and opposition parties, the police had detained several TDP leaders and put them under house arrest.

Andhra Pradesh state assembly on Monday passed 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020' which will pave the way for the creation of three capitals in the state - -- Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as judicial capital, and Amaravati as legislative capital. (ANI)

