No industry stepped into Andhra during Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule: Bheemunipatnam TDP candidate

Former TDP minister and Bheemunipatnam alliance candidate for the Assembly polls, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, mentioned that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy did not have genuine intentions for Visakhapatnam. He alleged that not even a single industry has stepped into Andhra Pradesh under Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration. Visakhapatnam North constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said, "CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is supposed to protect the law, is violating it in Andhra Pradesh. Jagan played a high drama to create three capitals, including Vizag as the capital. He destroyed the Rushikonda hill in the name of the capital city. Jagan Reddy violated the norms and carried out illegal construction at Rushikonda Hill. Nothing has been done by Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last five years. He destroyed the Haritha resorts and constructed the camp office without proper permissions. In Bheemunipatnam, he constructed his camp office. He wanted to win here but he wouldn't win in the elections."

He said that life of youth would change if industries came to the state. "Not even a single industry has stepped into Andhra Pradesh under YS Jagan's administration. There hasn't been a single development-related programme that took place in AP. The lives of the youth would change if industries came to the state," said Ganta.

Ganta said that Bheemili constituency is a very beautiful coastal area. "During the TDP, the region developed very well. The IT sector was also established at Rushikonda IT SEZ by TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. A beach coridor will be constructed from Visakhapatnam city to Bhogapuram International Airport," said Ganta.

Ganta said that after being elected as an Bhimunipatnam MLA, he would accelerate the pending development works in all the villages of the constituency, including drinking water. "The TDP party chief wanted me to contest from Chipuraplli constituency in Vijainagaram district. The people wanted me to come as MLA in Bheemunipatnam. So I chose Bheemunipatnam and I am contesting from here," he added.

The TDP candidate stated that people in the constituency would compare the growth witnessed during the TDP's governance with the YSRCP's rule. He said that the signs of development done by the Telugu Desam Party were apparent in every village. Interestingly, Srinivasa Rao has neither lost any elections nor contested again in the same constituency since the 1999 elections. Now, for the second time, he is contesting from the same constituency, which he already won in 2014. In 1999, he was elected as MP from Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency. (ANI)

