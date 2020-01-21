Left Menu
Development News Edition

France, US agree to extend digital tax row talks: French diplomat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 09:27 IST
France, US agree to extend digital tax row talks: French diplomat
French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump have agreed to extend negotiations on a dispute over a French tax on digital giants to the end of the year, postponing Washington's threat of sanctions against Paris, a French diplomatic source has said. The source said the French and US leaders, who spoke on Sunday, had agreed to give negotiations a chance to "find a solution in an international framework" and avoid "a trade war that will benefit no one".

Macron tweeted earlier Monday that he had had a "great discussion" with Trump on the issue. "We will work together on a good agreement to avoid tariff escalation," he said on Monday. "Excellent!" replied Trump on Twitter.

The White House said the two men spoke and "agreed it is important to complete successful negotiations on the digital services tax, and they also discussed other bilateral issues." The dispute began last year when Paris approved a levy on up to three percent of revenues earned by technology companies in France, as international efforts dragged on to find a new model for taxing revenues earned via online sales and advertising. Tech companies often pay little tax in countries in which they are not physically present.

Washington said the tax singled out US companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Netflix, and threatened duties of up to 100 per cent of the value of French imports of such emblematic goods as Champagne and Camembert cheese. On January 7, the two sides gave themselves 15 days to reach a deal to avert the US threat of duties on up to USD 2.4 billion of French goods.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who has been conducting intensive negotiations for the last several weeks, was less sanguine than Macron, describing the talks as "very difficult" earlier Monday. Avoiding sanctions that could be announced as soon as Wednesday is "far from assured", he told French television LCI.

Le Maire is due to meet US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos on Wednesday. They are expected to continue talks seeking a negotiated agreement in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"France is pursuing its objective of fair taxation on digital companies and finding a compromise within the framework of the OECD," the French presidency said on Monday. France has said it would drop its tax if an international agreement is reached.

After blocking the OECD talks for several years, Washington relaunched them last year only to make proposals in December which France rejected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Short-handed Nuggets still drop Timberwolves

Rookie Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100 in Minneapolis on Monday night. Jerami Grant scored ...

Irrawaddy Dolphins sighted in new areas of Chilika lake

A large number of endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins were sighted in new areas of the Chilika lake, the largest brackish water lagoon in the country, officials said. The total dolphins sighted during the annual census on Sunday was 146, said Sus...

Hope representation becomes the norm: Constance Wu

Actor Constance Wu hopes her series Fresh of the Boat, which is the first primetime show featuring an Asian family, contributes in making the entertainment industry more welcoming towards the stories and talent of people from across the glo...

Tendulkar, Walsh to coach Ponting XI, Warne XI in bushfire fundraiser match

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh are set to coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash. The match, scheduled on February 8, will be played to raise funds and all ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020