Women's protest at Lucknow's clock tower against CAA, NRC, NPR enters fifth day

Women at Lucknow's clock tower continue to brave January's cold weather as their protest entered the fifth day on Tuesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Meanwhile, police have registered three FIRs in connection with the ongoing protest, which began on January 17 last week.

"We are on indefinite protest until anyone from the government comes and talks to us. Amit Shah is coming to Lucknow today. He is saying people are misled. He should speak on it. It is our Constitutional right to protest. There are FIRs against 150 people," said a protestor. The protesters were mostly Muslim women, clad in burqa, some of them were seen holding placards that read "No CAA No NRC". They also sang the national anthem and raised slogans "Inqilab Zindabad" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Protesters have alleged that police have taken away their blankets. "The police have taken away our blankets. We will be here until the government takes it (CAA) back. Ladies stay awake the whole night. Washrooms and lights are closed at night which is creating problems for us," another protester said. (ANI)

