Modi should do 'Naukri Par Charcha', listen to people: Yechury

General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed the government over dipping employment rates, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should conduct a "Naukri Par Charcha". Quoting a news report, Yechury charged that the "unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India".

"Modi should do a Naukri Par Charcha, and listen to the 'mann ki baat' of millions of jobless he has created with his policies like demonetization and badly planned GST," he said in a tweet. The prime minister had on Monday interacted with students during the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" program.

Yechury added that "Unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India. 45% for those between 15-19 years of age. It is 37% for those between 20-24 years. Urban unemployment. This is 44% in urban India".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

