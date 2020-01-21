Iranian MP announces $3 million award for "whoever kills Trump" - ISNA
An Iranian lawmaker announced a 3 million dollar award to "whoever kills Trump", Iranian semi-official News agency reported. "On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay 3 million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump," Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to ISNA.
He did not elaborate whether it was a decision made by Iran's clerical rulers to threaten U.S. President Donald Trump. Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top commander of the Quds Force who was killed by a U.S. drone on Jan. 3 in Iraq. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)
