DAVOS - Trump says U.S. to join one trillion trees initiative
U.S. President Donald Trump told a packed forum in the Swiss resort of Davos his country will join the one trillion trees initiative launched at the World Economic Forum, which has chosen sustainability as its main theme.
Trump was speaking as campaigners such as Greta Thunberg ramp up pressure on business and governments.
Climate change and environmental destruction top the risks highlighted by world decision-makers in a survey ahead of the 2020 gathering of the global elite in the Swiss ski resort.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
