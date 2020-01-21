Left Menu
Development News Edition

Every party worker dreams of having BJP government in Punjab: Former minister Kalia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 18:26 IST
Every party worker dreams of having BJP government in Punjab: Former minister Kalia

Senior BJP leader and former minister Manoranjan Kalia on Tuesday said every party worker has a dream of having a BJP government in Punjab, while another party leader Madan Mohan Mittal pitched for contesting 50 per cent seats in the 2022 assembly polls. The remarks came a day after the Shiromani Akali Dal decided against contesting the Delhi Assembly polls as it was asked by its ally BJP to change its stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which it has vehemently refused.

At present, the BJP has an alliance with the SAD in Punjab. According to seat-sharing arrangements between both the alliance partners, the BJP fights on 23 seats and Akalis field their candidates on 94 seats in assembly polls. During parliamentary elections, the SAD fights on 10 seats and the BJP on three. Both parties had stitched an alliance in 1997.

"Each worker in Punjab has a dream of having our party's own government in the state. For realisation of this dream, every worker will have to work hard," former minister Kalia said. Echoing a similar sentiment, Mittal said they have conveyed to the party high command that their workers were not satisfied with contesting just 23 seats in Punjab.

"We have been fighting on 23 seats since 1997 (when the BJP and the SAD entered into an alliance). Punjab is a progressive and industrially developed state and it is not possible to carry on with just 23 seats," he said. "In order to satisfy our workers, we have to fight on more number of seats. We at least want 50 per cent seats (total 117 assembly constituencies). We want that the BJP should contest 59 seats and the Akalis can fight on 58 seats," Mittal added.

A few days ago, another BJP leader and former minister Master Mohan Lal had reportedly said in Jalandhar that the saffron party should go alone in the 2022 assembly polls. Responding to the statement, senior SAD leader and party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, "This is not a good thing, not just Master Mohan Lal, but some other state unit leaders of theirs have been making such statements in the media. Our party feels that some of their leaders through such public statements make an attempt to browbeat an alliance partner, which is not right." PTI CHS VSD SNE

SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life; Joker composer makes film awards history and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...

Russian air strikes in Syria kill 12 civilians: monitor

Beirut, Jan 21 AFP Russian air strikes killed 12 civilians on Tuesday in northwestern Syria, as renewed violence tightened the noose around the countrys last major opposition bastion and deepened an already dire humanitarian crisis. Two of ...

CBI books Frost International, its directors in Rs 3,592-cr fraud; searches 13 locations: Officials

The CBI carried out searches at 13 locations on Tuesday including the premises of present and former directors of Mumbai-based Frost International which has been booked by the agency for allegedly cheating a consortium of 14 banks to the tu...

Havells Q3 net up 3 pc at Rs 201 cr

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Tuesday posted 2.81 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 201.22 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 195.72 crore durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020