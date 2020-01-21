Left Menu
Polling in Rajasthan's 2nd phase of panchayat elections on Wednesday

The second phase of polling in 2,312 village panchayats of Rajasthan will be held on Wednesday and all preparations have been made for conducting free, fair and peaceful elections, officials said on Tuesday. Polling in 15,127 wards of 2,312 village panchayats of 74 Panchayat Samitis will be held between 8 am and 5 pm, State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said.

A total of 77,56,416 people are eligible to exercise their franchise. Counting for sarpanch posts will be done on Wednesday itself. In the second phase, 21 sarpanches and 7,466 panches have been elected unopposed in 25 districts. Apart from these, 15,334 candidates are in the fray for sarpanch posts and 43,376 candidates for panch posts.

