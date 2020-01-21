Nadda's appointment as BJP chief hailed

Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat on Tuesday hailed JP Nadda's appointment as the national party chief. Bhagat, who called on Nadda in New Delhi to congratulate him, said the new party chief will carry forward the historic legacy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah under whose leadership the BJP became the world's largest party.

Bhagat, who became the state BJP chief recently, said Nadda had a close association with Uttarakhand as the party notched a massive victory under his leadership in the last state assembly polls. Nadda was the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand in the 2017 assembly polls.

