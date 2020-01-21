Left Menu
Vote for BJP if you want to escape 'slavery' that followed Mughal invasion: Giriraj to Delhi voters

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday drew a parallel between the Delhi assembly poll contest and the Mughal invasion of India as he asked people to vote for the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name if they wanted to escape the "slavery" which the country had earlier suffered. In a video message posted on Twitter, the firebrand Hindutva leader accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress of "abetting urban naxalism" in the national capital and the rest of the country.

The Delhi polls, which are slated for February 8, are not merely about electing a new assembly but about "changing" the country's direction, the BJP leader said, asking people to vote for the nation and to give a befitting reply to "tukde tukde gang". "Otherwise you remember when a handful of Mughals had attacked us during the Aryavarta's time. We became slaves for years due to some lazy, greedy and treacherous people. If you want to escape this slavery, then you rise above castes and personalities and look at Delhi through the vision of Narendra Modi and the nation.

"You have to vote to give a befitting reply to the tukde tukde gang. This is my request," he said. 'Aryavarta' was used in earlier times to refer to the region.

Delhi had voted for Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal for its development and nation-building in 2015, but people will have to rethink now, he said. Accusing the AAP and Congress for alleged links with Shaheen Bagh protests against the CAA, he asked the people if they will vote for such parties.

"Let's go with Modi and have a BJP government in Delhi. Cast your votes thinking of India's honour," he tweeted. The BJP cites "urban naxals" and "tukde tukde gang" to attack groups it accuses of working to promote violent leftists and separatism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

