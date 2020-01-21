Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAVOS-Doc Martens and youthful energy shake up Davos agenda

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:34 IST
DAVOS-Doc Martens and youthful energy shake up Davos agenda

Often seen as the preserve of old, rich men, this year's World Economic Forum has thrust around a dozen teenage "change-makers" to the top of its agenda, adding fresh voices, energy and fashion to proceedings.

The first panel of the four-day Alpine gathering made clear the shift from 81-year-old founder Klaus Schwab, with four young activists, including Sweden's Greta Thunberg, discussing how to forge "A Sustainable Path towards a Common Future". The combined age of the panel, which included water, electricity and health activists from Zambia, Puerto Rico and Canada, was 64 -- younger than many of those in the audience.

"Davos elite being rebuked by their future customers," Isabel Hilton, chief executive of China Dialogue, said on Twitter. For Thunberg, now a familiar face globally, the transition from campaigner to participant has been rapid. A year ago she was leading protests at Davos as well as speaking, warning the world that "the house is on fire".

This year she is taking part in several high-profile panels, including delivering a speech shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke. Trump has ridiculed her in the past and glancingly referred to her as a "prophet of doom" on Tuesday. Joining Thunberg among the 'change-makers' is Naomi Wadler, a 13-year-old anti-gun campaigner from the United States.

Wearing Doc Martens boots and chequered trousers, Wadler appeared entirely unfazed by her role as a Davos participant, saying she hoped to inspire as well as being inspired. "I think it's so great that we're all invited... because this is something that hasn't been done before," Wadler, the youngest of the youth activists, told Reuters.

"The forum used to be made up of a lot of old, rich white men and so I think it's really cool that we have so many people of colour." Among ten 'change-makers' profiled by the World Economic Forum on its website were Mohamad Al Jounde, 18, a Syrian education campaigner; Autumn Peltier, a 15-year-old Canadian who focuses on water resources; and Ayakha Melithafa, a 17-year-old environmentalist from South Africa.

The buzz around the group was infectious. On one climate panel, Fahd al-Rasheed, a 42-year-old Saudi official, joked that he wanted to be grouped with all the young people this year. The audience laughed, and Melithafa launched into an impassioned plea for more action on climate change. "The WEF has finally realised that we have a role to play," she said later. "We can't leave youth out of the conversation any longer."

In South Africa, said Melithafa, people watch parliament "which is full of old white men and old black men talking about what's best for young people. They need to stop and listen because we also have voices." (Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Seers at VHP programme back CAA

A day after the Vishva Hindu Parishad said it will go village to village to remove confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act, seers at its Virat Sant Sammelan backed the legislation. Amarkantak mahamandleshwar Hariharanand Sarswati said ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets dragged lower by Chinese virus anxiety

Risk assets took a hit across the globe on Tuesday while the Japanese yen and some developed country bond prices gained as financial markets reacted to mounting concern about a new strain of the flu-like virus in China.Authorities in China ...

Disappeared Venezuelan legislator being held in state detention -lawyer

Venezuelan opposition legislator Gilber Caro, whose whereabouts had been unknown since December, is being held in state custody and is in good condition, his lawyer said on Tuesday.A special police unit took Caro into custody on Dec. 20 in ...

Meghalaya govt pushing entrepreneurship, says CM at startup

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday that his government is pushing entrepreneurship by recognising, motivating and creating strategies to support youths of the state. Speaking at the Meghalaya Entrepreneurship and Star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020