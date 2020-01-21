Nadda, Shah review party's Delhi poll-related activities

The top BJP leadership including newly-appointed president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the party's Delhi assembly election-related activities on Tuesday, hours after the nomination process for the election ended.

General Secretary (Organisation) B S Santosh and Delhi BJP leaders including Kuljeet Chahal and Rajesh Bhatia were present in the review meeting, a senior party official said.

The senior leaders reviewed the campaign of the party, the leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.