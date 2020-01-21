Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:56 IST
'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders
File photo Image Credit: Flickr / Gage Skidmore

Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who accomplished little because "nobody liked him." Clinton also weighed in on the dispute between Sanders and 2020 Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren centering around the electability of women, saying Sanders demonstrated "a pattern" in how his campaign attacked women rivals.

The criticism, made in a Hulu documentary to be shown at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday and an interview promoting it, revealed lingering bitterness toward Sanders after he mounted an unexpected Democratic primary challenge to Clinton in 2016. Clinton backers blame Sanders' supporters for tarnishing her with vitriolic criticism that helped put Republican Donald Trump in the White House. "He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it," Clinton says in the documentary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Asked recently by the magazine if that assessment still holds, Clinton said, "Yes, it does." She did not commit to endorsing and campaigning for Sanders should he win the nomination this year, citing a competitive Democratic field, but she criticized his campaign as having a culture of insult and attack.

"I will say, however, that it's not only him, but it's also the culture around him. It's his leadership team. It's his prominent supporters. It's his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women," Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter. When she was asked about the dispute over whether Sanders told Warren in a private conversation that a woman could not beat Trump, Clinton pointed out that she got 3 million more votes than Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton called the disputed part of a pattern with Sanders, noting he had attacked her as being unqualified despite her experience, including as secretary of state and a U.S. senator. She encouraged voters "to elect a president who's going to try to bring us together, and not either turn a blind eye or actually reward the kind of insulting, attacking, demeaning, degrading behavior that we've seen from this current administration."

The Sanders campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Russia gets new economy minister but finance, energy, and agriculture ministers keep jobs

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, and Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev will keep their posts in Russias new government, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. But Maxim Reshetnikov will replace Maxim Oresh...

Taylor Swift reveals that her Mom has been diagnosed with a brain tumor

American singer Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother Andrea Swift, who was fighting breast cancer, has been diagnosed with brain tumor. In an interview with Variety, the singer made the candid revelation in which she spoke about her fo...

Body of missing 8-yr-old girl found in TN, police suspect rape

The body of an eight-year-old girl was was found near Kongalapuram here on Tuesday, with the police suspecting that she was raped.The girl, a student of class three in a private school had not returned home after school on Monday, following...

UPDATE 1-Brazil charges Vale employees with homicide for dam disaster

Brazil state prosecutors have charged employees at miner Vale and auditor TUV SUD with homicide in relation to a deadly dam disaster last year, a source told Reuters on Tuesday. In addition to the charge against employees, the source, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020