Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka to visit Rae Bareli on Wednesday

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are slated to visit Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The mother-daughter duo will address the training camp of the district/city presidents of Uttar Pradesh Congress, which is underway at the Bhue Mau guest house since January 20. They will also hold a workshop for party workers.

Rae Bareli was the only seat the Congress won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. The former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the family bastion of Amethi to the BJP's Smriti Irani. Last year in June, Sonia accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had reached after retaining the seat in the 17th Lok Sabha polls.

She met and thanked all the MLAs and ex MLAs along with the party workers and leaders of the constituency for her winning. (ANI)

