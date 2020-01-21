Left Menu
Ambedkar's memorial will be a tourist hotspot, says Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the memorial of BR Ambedkar will be an important landmark not only for Mumbai but for the entire country and will emerge as a tourist hotspot in the next few years.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the memorial of BR Ambedkar will be an important landmark not only for Mumbai but for the entire country and will emerge as a tourist hotspot in the next few years. Pawar also said that 25 percent of the work has been completed and the construction will be completed in two years if taken up as a challenge.

"We have just been told that 25 per cent of the work has been completed. The company that is doing this project is a well-known firm. They should take this as a challenge and complete the project in two years. This will be an important landmark in the history of not only the city but also the country," he told reporters here. "This monument will attract people and come here to seek blessings of such a great man. This has to be an international accomplishment and should attract tourists all around the world. It is also important to take care of this monument," he added.

The memorial is being built on a 12.5-acre plot at Dadar's Indu Mill, the foundation stone laying ceremony of which was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

