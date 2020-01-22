Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Disappeared Venezuelan legislator being held in state detention -lawyer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 00:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 00:06 IST
UPDATE 1-Disappeared Venezuelan legislator being held in state detention -lawyer
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@gilbercaro)

Venezuelan opposition legislator Gilber Caro, whose whereabouts had been unknown since an elite police unit arrested him in December, is being held in state custody and is well, his lawyer said on Tuesday. The Special Action Force (FAES) took Caro into custody on Dec. 20 in an operation the opposition described as illegal because he is protected by parliamentary immunity. He was indicted on charges including terrorism without the presence of legal counsel, according to his lawyer Theresly Malave.

Caro's arrest came as President Nicolas Maduro's government carried out a new wave of legal actions against opposition lawmakers just as opposition leader Juan Guaido's campaign to oust Maduro was stalling. "He is well, but he shouldn't be there," said Malave, who said she spent 45 minutes with him on Monday, together with one of his sisters. In a telephone interview, Malave said she could not disclose Caro's specific location.

On Tuesday, Guaido's Popular Will party said the FAES had detained another lawmaker, Ismael Leon, after intercepting him on a main avenue in Caracas. Venezuela's Information Ministry and state prosecutor's office did not respond to requests for comment on Leon and Caro, who is a leading member of Popular Will.

The opposition and United Nations have accused the FAES of carrying out extrajudicial killings across Venezuela on behalf of Maduro's administration. A Reuters investigation in November found that dozens of witness accounts contradicted the unit's claims of killing victims in self-defence. https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/venezuela-violence-police/ Maduro has denounced an "international campaign" to tarnish the reputation of the FAES and pledged to strengthen the force.

Before Caro's arrest in December, the FAES had not carried out any high-profile political arrests and its operations had been focused in poor neighborhoods. Caro had already spent a year and half in prison after being jailed without trial in January 2017 during anti-government protests on charges of treason and stealing military material. His lawyer at the time said Caro was innocent and authorities had planted weapons on him.

In an interview with Reuters after his release in June 2018, Caro said prison authorities had deprived him of food and water, causing him to lose a fifth of his body weight, and left him in solitary confinement for up to four months at a time. Some 30 lawmakers remain detained, in exile, or in refuge at embassies in Caracas, according to Guaido.

Guaido last January invoked Venezuela's constitution to assume a rival presidency, arguing Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate, and was swiftly backed by dozens of countries, including the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

US confirms first case of China virus on American soil

Washington, Jan 21 AFP US health authorities on Tuesday announced the first case of a person on American soil sickened by a new virus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.Federal and state officials said the man was in his thir...

CDC expects more U.S. cases of China coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday it expects to see more cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States.The agency said it has developed a new test that allowed it to identify the presence of the virus...

US STOCKS-Wall Street loses ground as China virus spooks investors

Wall Street backed away from all-time highs on Tuesday as investors returned from a holiday weekend to face a viral outbreak in China and a downbeat global growth outlook from the International Monetary Fund IMF. All three major U.S. stock ...

Canada PM denies talking to queen about Harry, Meghan security

Montreal, Jan 21 AFP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday denied having spoken directly with Queen Elizabeth II about the costs of providing security for Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son. The British press has report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020