Red Fort, Charminar and Qutub Minar were built with money looted from citizens: Narasimha Rao attacks Owaisi

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha lawmaker GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for claiming that it was his forefathers who gave this country the Red Fort, Charminar and Qutub Minar.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 22-01-2020 04:51 IST
  • |
  Created: 22-01-2020 04:51 IST
Rajya Sabha lawmaker GVL Narasimha Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha lawmaker GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for claiming that it was his forefathers who gave this country the Red Fort, Charminar and Qutub Minar. Continuing his attack on Owaisi, Rao further said that these historical monuments were built with the money that was looted from the citizens of the country.

On Tuesday, Owais had said that no one has the right to seek papers from Muslims for proving their citizenship since they ruled India for years. Addressing a rally, Owaisi criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that it was his forefathers who gave this country the Red Fort, Charminar and Qutub Minar.

Reacting to this, Rao said, "Muslim rulers have looted the country for 800 years. They have persecuted Indians and so-called Charminar, Qutab Minar and Red Fort...to which Owaisi is referring to, they are not built from Babar's money rather they were built with the money looted from the people of this country." "So let Owaisi not claim to be a legatee of the invaders of Muslim invaders in this country, whose operation is only remembered by the people of this country by linking up those oppressive," he added.

Rao further said that Owaisi will only be seen as somebody who is carrying on with that mindset which is complete "anathema" in a democracy where everyone is a servant of the people. "Let Owaisi not imagine that he and his brother are the rulers of this country rather they are the servants of the people of this country," said Rao.

Owaisi in his statement asserted that if someone wants to check his papers, they should look at Charminar which is the biggest proof that his forefathers have made it. "There is no need to be afraid. Today, they are asking what does a Muslim have? I have this to say -- you want to check my papers. For 800 years, I have ruled this country. This country belonged to me, belongs to me and will continue to be mine. My forefathers gave this country Charminar, Jama Masjid, Mecca Masjid, Qutub Minar. The Red Fort, on which the prime minister of this country hoists the tricolour, was also given to you by my forefathers. Do you want papers? Look, the Charminar is the biggest proof that my forefathers have made it," said Owaisi. (ANI)

