Maha Vikas Aghadi govt to make Marathi subject compulsory in all Maharashtra schools

Maharashtra cabinet minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government will make Marathi subject compulsory in all schools from class 1 to 10 in the state.

  • ANI
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 06:08 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 06:08 IST
Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai in Mumbai on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra cabinet minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government will make Marathi subject compulsory in all schools from class 1 to 10 in the state. Desai, a senior Shiv Sena leader who is also the Marathi Language Minister has stated that the government will bring a bill in the next assembly session regarding the same.

"In the coming assembly session, the MVA government will make a law to enforce the Marathi language compulsory in Maharashtra schools from class 1st to 10th of all mediums," Desai said in an event here. Desai further said that currently there are 25,000 English medium schools and the number is increasing day by day.

"In these English medium schools, Marathi language is not being taught to the students. It has not also been kept as an optional subject. In such schools, we will make Marathi subject compulsory to be taught to the students and we will also enact a law by the next assembly session. The process of drafting a bill is underway," said Desai. "The administration is also in the view of making the Marathi language compulsory in Maharashtra secretariat. All the day to day business documentation files have to be made in the Marathi language. We have also proposed that all the documentation files have to be in the Marathi language and if any file comes without the Marathi language, that particular file will not be considered," said Desai.

Desai also said that English is widely used in governing and semi-governing bodies outside the secretariat. Also, efforts are being made to put a foothold on it. Moreover, a report has also been sought regarding it. (ANI)

