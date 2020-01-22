Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naqvi interacts with locals in Srinagar, says there's positive environment

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met and interacted with the locals at Lal Chowk here on Wednesday, as part of the central government's outreach programme in the region post-abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 13:11 IST
Naqvi interacts with locals in Srinagar, says there's positive environment
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at a market in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met and interacted with the locals at Lal Chowk here on Wednesday, as part of the central government's outreach programme in the region post-abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. Amid tight security, Naqvi made his way to a market where he greeted and interacted with the people there.

"There is a positive environment (in the region). We are spreading positivity among other people by communicating with them. We are working to create a strong environment of change," he told reporters here. Naqvi also said that such outreach programmes should be held more often in order to connect with people better.

Earlier on Tuesday, the union minister said that Rs 16 crore has been granted to Jammu and Kashmir under the 'Himayat' programme in which 12,000 young people have been trained. He also said that AIIMS will soon be established at Samba and Awantipora. Naqvi is in Srinagar as part of a massive outreach by the central government, over two months after Jammu and Kashmir formally became a Union Territory on October 31 last year. The erstwhile state was stripped of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.

As many as 36 Union Ministers are visiting Jammu and Kashmir between January 18 and 25 to meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt declares 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free

Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state. The move came days after scores of leaders along with Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote letters to Chi...

UK's Heathrow Airport to create separate arrival areas for coronavirus

Britains Heathrow Airport will introduce separate areas for passengers travelling from regions that have been affected by the new flu-like coronavirus in China, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday. That is something which we a...

UPDATE 2-Italy's Di Maio to quit as 5-Star leader -source

Luigi di Maio will step down as leader of Italys co-governing 5-Star movement on Wednesday, a senior party source said, as it seeks to stem a wave of defections that threatens the governments majority in the upper parliamentary house. Di Ma...

Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek to present awards at 2020 Oscars

Actors Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali and Regina King, who won the acting awards at the Oscars last year, will be presenting trophies to winners at the 92nd Academy Awards. The announcement was made by producers Lynette Howell Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020