All those who understand soul of country opposing CAA: Akhilesh Yadav

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 14:30 IST
All those who understand soul of country opposing CAA: Akhilesh Yadav

Accusing the BJP of discriminating on the basis of religion, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said not only his party but all those who "understand the soul" of the country are opposed to the amended Citizenship Act. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also charged that the BJP is playing with the Constitution as it has a majority.

"As far as the CAA is concerned, not only the SP but all those who understand the soul of the country are opposing it. I am glad that women have taken a lead in it and that youth in large numbers are protesting," Yadav said.

He was talking to reporters after garlanding statue of party leader Janeshwar Mishra at a park here on his death anniversary. The SP leader said Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Bhim Rao Amedkar, who gave the Constitution, were against discrimination.

"Discrimination on the basis of religion is being done by the BJP and every Indian is against it. Will they (BJP) kill soul of the country and create fissures in society for their votes," Yadav charged. "With majority they (BJP) cannot suppress the voice of common people.Democracy will be strengthened by voice of people," he said.

Accusing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of using words like "thok diya jayega" (will be shot) in his speeches, he said, "This cannot be language of a politician. BJP raked 'kabristan and shamshan', 'Diwali and Ramzan' during elections rallies for sake of votes". Challenging the BJP for a debate on development, he said, "I ask them to fix a place or any forum with their favourite channels and anchors for a debate on development. We Samajwadis are ready for it."

"In the past about three years our 'Baba CM' could not even protect farmers," the SP leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

