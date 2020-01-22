Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats to make opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:30 IST
Democrats to make opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will hear opening arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, beginning up to six days of presentations on the question of whether Trump should be removed from office.

After battling into the early morning hours on Wednesday over the trial's rules, senators voted 53-47 to approve a hastily revised set of procedures put forth by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that allows up to 48 hours of opening arguments - 24 hours for each side - over six days. Trump was impeached last month by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival, and impeding the inquiry into the matter.

The president denies any wrongdoing. The Senate trial, the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history, will resume at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), the day after Democrats argued more witnesses and records were needed since the Trump administration had not complied with requests for documents and urged officials not to participate.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who helped spearhead the House impeachment inquiry, said the evidence against Trump was "already overwhelming" but further witness testimony was necessary to show the full scope of the misconduct by the president and those around him. "They insist that the president has done nothing wrong, but they refuse to allow the evidence and hearing from the witnesses ... and they lie, and lie and lie and lie," Representative Jerrold Nadler, one of the House's impeachment managers, said of the president's lawyers.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone fired back. "Mr. Nadler, you owe an apology to the president of the united states and his family," Cipollone said. "You owe an apology to the Senate. But most of all you owe an apology to the American people."

REMEMBER WHERE YOU ARE That back-and-forth led Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the impeachment, to admonish both men.

"I do think those addressing the Senate should remember where they are," he said. Republican senators have not ruled out the possibility of further testimony and evidence at some point after opening arguments and senators' questions, but they held firm with Trump to block Democratic requests for witnesses and evidence.

During a debate that finally wrapped up near 2 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Wednesday, 13 hours after it started, senators rejected on party lines, 53-47, four motions from Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to subpoena records and documents from the White House, the State Department, the Defense Department, and the Office of Management and Budget related to Trump's dealings with Ukraine. By the same tally, senators also rejected requests for subpoenas seeking the testimony of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, White House aide Robert Blair, and White House budget official Michael Duffey.

Under the rules, lawyers for Trump could move early in the proceedings to ask senators to dismiss all charges, according to a senior Republican leadership aide, a motion that would likely fall short of the support needed to succeed. Even if such motion fails, Trump is almost certain to be acquitted by the Republican-majority 100-member chamber, where a two-thirds majority is needed to remove him from office.

But the impact of the trial on his re-election bid in November is far from clear. The Senate trial is expected to continue six days a week, Monday through Saturday, until at least the end of January.

Trump and his legal team say there was no pressure and that the Democrats' case is based on hearsay. Cipollone described the Ukraine investigation as an illegal attempt to remove a democratically elected president and avert his re-election. No president has ever been removed through impeachment, a mechanism the nation's founders - worried about a monarch on American soil - devised to oust a president for "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors." One, Richard Nixon, resigned in the face of a looming impeachment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh a 'threat to security', says Vijay Goel

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Wednesday termed the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh a threat to security and said it was being held by misled people. The protest against the CAA at Shaheen B...

DAVOS-Saudi foreign minister calls claim that Crown Prince hacked Bezos phone 'absurd'

Saudi Arabias Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Wednesday that an allegation the kingdoms crown prince had been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was absurd. I think absurd is exactly ...

Goyal meets industry leaders, foreign ministers at WEF

Union Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday discussed issues relating to bilateral trade and investment with South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hi, as he met a number of industry leaders and foreign ministers here at W...

Demand for repeal of 108 laws related to leprosy

Demanding repeal of 108discriminatory laws related to leprosy, an NGO said on Wednesday that annulling those will help in eliminating the stigma associated with persons afflicted with the diseaseI urge the central and state governments to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020