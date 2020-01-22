Normalcy acrobatics in full swing: Mehbooba Mufti on Union ministers' visit to Kashmir
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday termed the visit of Union ministers to Kashmir "curated photo" opportunity to show there is normally in the region, even though there is an "internet shutdown" in the valley. "Normalcy acrobatics in full swing. Kashmir continues to reel under a crippling internet shutdown & political leaders remain detained. There is massive surveillance & heavy troop presence yet curated photo ops continue," a tweet on Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle reads.
Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti has been operating her mother's Twitter handle since August 5 when the PDP president was placed under detention in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 provisions. She was commenting on Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's visit to Lal Chowk earlier in the day.
Internet services in most of Kashmir are still suspended while several mainstream politicians including Mehbooba, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah continue to be in detention.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mehbooba Mufti
- Kashmir
- Srinagar
- PDP
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
- Omar Abdullah
- Farooq Abdullah
ALSO READ
Taken serious cognisance of 'free Kashmir' poster seen at Gateway of India during protest against JNU violence, says DCP
Local militant killed in encounter with security forces in Awantipura area of south Kashmir: Police.
Wanted to highlight restrictions in J-K, no other intention behind: Mumbai woman on holding 'Free Kashmir' placard at protest
Local militant killed in encounter with security forces in south Kashmir
Sambit Patra calls Shiv Sena leaders 'Sonia Sainiks' after Sena downplays 'Free Kashmir' poster