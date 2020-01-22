Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Italy's Di Maio quits as 5-Star leader - party source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:35 IST
UPDATE 4-Italy's Di Maio quits as 5-Star leader - party source
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Luigi Di Maio resigned as leader of Italy's co-governing 5-Star movement on Wednesday, a party source said, as it seeks to stem a wave of defections that threatens the government's parliamentary majority. Di Maio, who is foreign minister, told 5-Star's other ministers of his decision at a meeting on Wednesday and will announce it publicly at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT), the source said.

Di Maio will speak at 1600 GMT, his spokesman confirmed, declining further comment. While his resignation is not expected to bring down the government, it underscores deep divisions within 5-Star and injects further uncertainty into already fractious relations with its coalition partner, the center-left Democratic Party (PD).

Italian government bond yields rose 5-8 bps across the curve in early trading on reports of Di Maio's resignation, and the cost of insuring exposure to the country's sovereign debt also jumped The decision by Di Maio, who is expected to remain as foreign minister, comes days before a regional election in Emilia Romagna in which the right-wing League is threatening to end 75 years of uninterrupted PD rule. That outcome could put the government's survival at risk.

"Di Maio's resignation is very ominous for the future of the ruling coalition," said Francesco Galietti, head of the political risk consultancy Policy Sonar. "The PD has just announced a major rebranding is in the works and these things, leaders quitting and party overhauls, only happen in Italy when the house is on fire."

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte earlier said he would respect any decision that Di Maio made. "I am sure he would take such an initiative with great responsibility," Conte told Italian radio RTL 102.5, declining to comment further. FALLING SUPPORT

The anti-establishment 5-Star won 33% of the vote in a national election in 2018, but since then its popularity has fallen sharply and recent polls put it at around 16%. After that ballot yielded no clear winner, 5-Star initially formed a coalition with the League, switching to an alliance with the PD last September after League leader Matteo Salvini walked out of government.

Di Maio, who was just 31 when he was elected 5-Star leader in 2017, was skeptical about joining forces with the PD but, with many of the party's lawmakers opposed to fresh elections, he was reluctantly persuaded to sign up by 5-Star's founder Beppe Grillo. As the leader of the largest government party, Di Maio was deputy prime minister, industry minister and labor minister in the government with the League, leaving all three posts to take up the foreign ministry portfolio in the cabinet with the PD.

Tensions within the party have been fuelled by a perception that Di Maio has failed to share power outside his inner circle of advisers. Since the election, more than 30 lower house and senate lawmakers have left 5-Star's parliamentary grouping, some defecting and some being ejected. That exodus has left the government with only a wafer-thin majority in the upper house Senate.

Vito Crimi, a little known lawmaker who heads 5-Star's internal regulations committee, is expected to take over from Di Maio as a caretaker until a new party chief is named, probably at a congress slated for March. Among those cited as possible leaders are Conte, who was once the party's candidate for civil service minister, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli and Alessandro Di Battista, a former lawmaker who did not stand at the last election but is still popular among party supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Army chief visiting J-K to review current security ops, to visit posts near LoC

For the first time after taking over as Army chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to review ongoing security operations in the Union Territory on Wednesday.General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Jammu and Ka...

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

A 57-year-old woman identified as the wife of the owner of leading bicycle manufacturer Atlas Cycles, allegedly committed suicide at her home in Delhis posh Aurangzeb Lane area. Natasha Kapur was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Tuesday ...

Adani Group aims to become world's largest solar power company by 2025

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday said his companys main goal is to become the worlds largest solar power firm by 2025 and the worlds largest renewable power company by 2030. Given our goal to become the worlds largest solar po...

MoRD signs MoU with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for reducing poverty

The Ministry of Rural Development MoRD today signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation BMGF under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission DAY-NRLM, for furthering their mutua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020