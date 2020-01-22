DAVOS-Trump says U.S. to add more countries to travel ban soon
The United States is moving to add more countries to its travel ban list, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, but gave no other details, saying the changes would be announced soon.
The Trump administration is planning to add seven countries - Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania - to the list, U.S. media reported on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
